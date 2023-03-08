Waipukurau School students rocked up to the CHB Food Basket to deliver baking for flood-affected community members.

The CHB Food Basket had a surprise visit recently from the students of Titoki Wha at Waipukurau School, who arrived laden with good things to eat.

The students wanted to do something to help the community after the devastating floods, said teachers Kirsty Ward and Tess Stableford.

Their solution was to do some baking to deliver to local food resource centre, the CHB Food Basket.

Getting into small groups, the students decided on a recipe, distributed the list of ingredients amongst themselves and each brought their required ingredient to school. They then baked the goodies at school, packaged them up, and delivered them the next day.

Mel King, manager of the CHB Food Basket, said it was a kind and generous gesture from the youngsters, and a positive sign that the CHB community’s caring spirit has been passed to the younger generation.



