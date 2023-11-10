The Rotary Young Employee of the Year awardees for 2023 were, front row, from left: Highly commended Kirsty Kupa (standing in for Emma Cameron), Fitzherbert Rowe; Rhys Tamanui, Waipawa Butchery; Natalie Riddell, Veolia Water ANZ; and winner Gagau Robert Stanley, Craigmore Horticulture. Back row: This year’s other nominees. Photo / Jackie Lowry Photography

The Rotary Young Employee of the Year awardees for 2023 were, front row, from left: Highly commended Kirsty Kupa (standing in for Emma Cameron), Fitzherbert Rowe; Rhys Tamanui, Waipawa Butchery; Natalie Riddell, Veolia Water ANZ; and winner Gagau Robert Stanley, Craigmore Horticulture. Back row: This year’s other nominees. Photo / Jackie Lowry Photography

For the third year running, the Waipukurau Rotary Club and Mayors Taskforce for Jobs have celebrated Central Hawke’s Bay’s young workforce with the 2023 Rotary Young Employee of the Year Awards.

Seventeen young employees took to the stage at the Central Hawke’s Bay Municipal Theatre last week to receive their qualifications at the Mayoral Graduation Ceremony, and 18 young employees were nominated for the Rotary Young Employee of the Year.

This year a new award was also introduced into the ceremony to recognise businesses dedicated to nurturing and empowering the next generation of workers: the Youth Friendly Employer Award.

Some of the 2023 graduates pictured with Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker (far left). Photo / Jackie Lowry Photography

Guest speaker Kim Walker, from the Central Hawke’s Bay College Careers and Gateway Programme, thanked local employers, saying: “Your commitment to providing on-the-job training, practical experience and mentorship is invaluable. You’ve not only helped shape these individuals into capable professionals, but you’ve contributed to building a skilled workforce for our community.”

Shaye Anderson, also from the programme, praised the graduates, saying: “You have proved yourselves as shining examples of what can be achieved through perseverance and determination; you have conquered challenges, acquired new skills and honed your craft. Continue to learn, grow and adapt… Be open to new experiences and keep acquiring knowledge.”

Graduates were surrounded by family, employers and training advisers, as they received their qualifications from Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker. She said: “We have a long list of invited guests to acknowledge tonight, which is testament to this community and how we do things here in Central Hawke’s Bay; working together as a team who truly believes that the future of our community lies in the hands of our young people.”

Stevenson & Taylor Ltd were the winners of the inaugural Youth Friendly Employer of the Year award. Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker (left), Duncan Harding, Niki Lock, and Waipukurau Rotary Club president Jane Hamilton. Photo / Jackie Lowry Photography

Deputy Mayor Kelly Annand announced the winner of the inaugural Youth Friendly Employer Award.

Thanking all 12 nominees, she said: “It never ceases to amaze me how many employers and people are out there that are just so committed to youth development and making sure our young people are looked after.”

Niki Lock, the nominator of this year’s winner, Stevenson & Taylor, said: “Stevenson & Taylor endeavours to help out new apprentices by providing a positive working environment and good incentives to help motivate them to complete their training.”

Waipukurau Rotary Club president Jane Hamilton and Rotary director of vocational and youth, Donald Cooper, presented the 2023 Rotary Young Employee of the Year, which went to Gagau Robert Stanley of Craigmore Horticulture, Springhill Orchard.

Jane said: “Interviewing the nominees for the Young Employee of the Year was the most incredible day of my life, seeing these young people develop as they have. The recognition that their employers have given by nominating them tonight says so much about them as individuals.”

Among the nominees, three were highly commended: Emma Cameron of Fitzherbert Rowe, Natalie Riddell of Veolia Water ANZ and Rhys Tamanui of the Waipawa Butchery.

Gagau closed the night thanking his employer Myles Hemara. “The way I look at it, to create great leaders, you need a great leader to mentor you. I want to give back to my staff, as my leader trained me; I can give back to the young people we employ.”

The Mayors Taskforce for Jobs is a nationwide initiative, encouraging youth into education, training, work and other positive activities. It also funds Jobs in Central Hawke’s Bay through the Ministry of Social Development team.



