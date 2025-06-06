A council worker and repair equipment at the mains break near Cook St in Waipukurau. Photo / Central Hawke's Bay District Council

By RNZ

Residents in the central Hawke’s Bay town of Waipukurau are being urged to conserve water, due to a broken water main.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council said the main was broken near Coughlan Rd but it didn’t yet know how serious the breakage was, the number of households affected or how long it would take to fix.

Staff were trying to isolate the problem by closing the valves and were working to repair the damage.

The council said water should be used for emergencies only and people should limit flushing the toilet, avoid running washing machines and dishwashers, and limit showers to two minutes.