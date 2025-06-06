Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Waipukurau residents conserving water after main breaks

RNZ
Quick Read

A council worker and repair equipment at the mains break near Cook St in Waipukurau. Photo / Central Hawke's Bay District Council

A council worker and repair equipment at the mains break near Cook St in Waipukurau. Photo / Central Hawke's Bay District Council

By RNZ

Residents in the central Hawke’s Bay town of Waipukurau are being urged to conserve water, due to a broken water main.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council said the main was broken near Coughlan Rd but it didn’t yet know how serious the breakage was, the number of households

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today