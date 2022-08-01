Spirit Level cast and director, standing: Lindsey Bishop (director), Chris Chambers, Helen Griffin. Seated: Kylie Vanston, Madeleine Howard, Edward Carleton-Holmes, Brendon Leeuw and Ash McCormick.

You know you're in the midst of a really great show when the whole theatre audience

is laughing as one at the hilarious antics they are witnessing up on that stage

Directed by Lindsey Bishop, Spirit Level is set in a cosy cottage in the English countryside complete with Persian carpets and heavy drapes; but it is the beautifully painted set that allows the audience a three-dimensional view through the French doors where we can almost smell the climbing roses as they amble across the low stone garden wall.

The play opens with famous crime writer Jack Cameron and his wife Susie who, after drowning in a tragic boating accident, return to haunt the cottage where they once lived.

Played with a sound hand by Little Theatre stalwarts Edward Carleton-Holmes and Madeleine Howard, their ghostly makeup was reminiscent of the silent-film era but their droll performances were anything but quiet.

They were very funny; like a bickering couple from a 1970s English sitcom, they were so comfortable with each other and their comedic timing throughout the whole play and delivery of zingy one-liners was absolutely spot on.

Into this idyllic countryside comes dithering local realtor Mark Webster played to the hilt by Chris Chambers, and his facial expressions set our audience into laughter as he cannot quite believe his eyes when he sees objects flying through the air (in the hands of our spirit Mr and Mrs). He is there to show newly pregnant couple Simon and Flic Willis - played beautifully by Brendon Leeuw and Ash McCormick - this spooky cottage in the hopes that they take it off his hands.

This is somewhat thwarted by the arrival of Flic's mother the Beast of Basingstoke, Marcia Bradshaw, played with fabulous abandon by Kylie Vanston.

Without giving anything away, there is a scene later in the show that truly allows her comedic talents to shine and it's one of the funniest in the play.

Helen Griffin appears in a puff of smoke and steals the show as Susie's guardian angel: a crazy Mary Poppins Type A personality who had the audience in fits of laughter with her larger-than-life, sparkly characterisation.

Spirit Level is a show that will appeal to everybody. Costuming and hair and makeup were perfect. The pace and comedic timing required to pull together complex scenes that included at least four actors and their crossed conversations and thoughts imparted were finely balanced by heartfelt and stirring moments towards the end of the play.

Moments that pushed us all to think about what is a life well lived? Can it be precious and short but just as meaningful?

Theatre that makes you laugh and makes you feel. Sounds like a great night out to me.

Spirit Level on stage at Waipukurau Little Theatre from August 5-19. Tickets

available at Betta Electrical Waipukurau, Eventfinda or www.littletheatre.net.nz