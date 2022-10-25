Waipukurau Little Theatre will be staging Bruce Mason's Blood of the Lamb, directed by Sarah Rogers and with a cast of Lisa Miles, Lizzie Robertshaw and Rosie White.

And now for something completely different — or rather two things.

Firstly, after the last two comedic productions the Waipukurau Little Theatre will be staging Bruce Mason's Blood of the Lamb, directed by Sarah Rogers and with a cast of Lisa Miles, Lizzie Robertshaw and Rosie White.

Lizzie Robertshaw and Rosie White in rehearsal for the Waipukurau Little Theatre's production of Bruce Mason's Blood of the Lamb. Photo / Supplied.

Waipukurau Little Theatre continually aims to provide varied and thought-provoking shows and this play is no exception. It is a confronting and moving story of unorthodox love, relationships and family, combining Māori and Pākehā traditions. Due to the sensitive nature of the story it is recommended for audiences 16 and over. While set in 1979, it is a story still very relevant today.

The other difference is the seating arrangement. No longer virally restrained, the committee have been able to rejig things. They have reintroduced tables and a new option of sweet platters which can be purchased with your ticket.

Blood of the Lamb runs from Saturday, November 12 to Saturday, November 26, including a matinee on Sunday, November 20.

Ticket prices start at $25.62 for students and seniors. Sweet platters are not available at the matinee. Doors open 30 minutes before. Please be seated 15 mins before the show.

Tickets are available from: — www.littletheatre.net.nz, Betta Electrical Waipukurau and Eventfinda.