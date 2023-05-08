The team at the Waipukurau Little Theatre want to see you at their next production.

A pantomime? Emphatically no! Both Last Tango at the Little Theatre and Last Panto at Little Theatre are hilarious and intended as a tonic, or at least a little bit of escapism for us all into the world of theatre and its woes.

The Little Theatre is in big trouble. The membership has dwindled to four - the audiences aren’t much bigger - and if they don’t come up with some rent money soon, they’re going to be thrown out.

“There’s only one thing that sells tickets these days” argues Gordon the chairman. “Sex!”.

Thus begins the chaotic and hilarious build-up to an evening of extraordinary home-grown drama - Last Tango at the Little Theatre - an evening the locals will never forget.

Gordon, Joyce, Margaret and Bernard are once again struggling to put together a production on a minimal budget. This time it’s the annual Christmas pantomime, once again written by the chairman, Gordon. The predictably hilarious results involve a pantomime horse, a cat with no tail, some dodgy stage lights and a lot of bananas. The future of the beleaguered society now depends on the success of the Last Panto at the Little Theatre.

To be honest, the future of many little theatres, like the Waipukurau Little Theatre, depends on these successes.

Have a break, have a Last Tango/Last Panto: Thursday June 1 - Saturday June 10. Tickets available from Betta Electrical Waipukurau and Eventfinda.

