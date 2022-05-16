Waipukurau house severely damaged by Saturday night fire

The blaze at a property on St Joseph St in Waipukurau on Saturday night. Photo / Supplied

Volunteer fire crews from Waipukurau and Waipawa were called to a house fire in St Joseph St, Waipukurau about 8.25pm on Saturday.

A neighbour had called 111 after spotting the blaze, which was also seen by people at nearby rugby clubrooms.

The fire in Waipukurau caused serious damage to a home. Photo / Supplied

Firefighters got the blaze under control within 45 minutes, containing it to one part of the house, but the fire caused significant damage. Firefighters were on site dampening hotspots until midnight.

No one was at home when the fire started, but the Fire Service Recovery Team was called to support the victims on their return. Centralines and St John Ambulance also attended.

A fire investigator has been at the scene researching the cause of the fire.