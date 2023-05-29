The Waipukurau Golf Club has played the second round of the Divers Cup.

The Waipukurau Golf Club has played the second round of the Divers Cup.

The Waipukurau Golf Club played the second round of the Divers Cup on Saturday May 27, a medal (net) round.

Results: The jackpot was on No 10 and was struck by Tim Mackie.

Approaches - LMS Insure No 9 Tom Winlove, Pure Sports and Leisure No 11 Denis Hames, NuLook CHB No 12 not struck, Unichem Pharmacy No 17 Vicky Turley.

Competition - 1st Tim Mackie 71 net, 2nd Vicky Turley 71 net, 3rd Claire Tippett 72 net, 4th Tom Winlove 73 net, 5th Denis Hames 73 net, 6th Lyn Nelson 73 net, 7th Bert Pomana 73 net.

To have your sports club’s results published in the CHB Mail, email them to editorial@chbmail.co.nz by noon on Monday.