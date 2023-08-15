The process has begun for demolition of the landmark Waipukurau building.

In late July a small group gathered outside Waipukurau Centre to take part in karakia to “put the building to sleep” and ensure that all the demolition work that is carried out over the next ten weeks is safe and without incident or harm.

The building, which has stood on the corner of Herbert St and Ruataniwha St Waipukurau for a century, has served the town in many guises, as Winloves Timber and Hardware, De Pelichet McLeod (with a much-famed restaurant), and Dalgety’s before becoming a health centre.

Hastings Demolition has taken over the building and will spend the first week preparing, fencing and clearing the internal areas before working on bringing the building down.

The decision was made to demolish the building due to concerns regarding the age and condition of the building following a seismic assessment that indicated the poor condition of the 22 Ruataniwha Street site.

Winloves Hardware Shop, in 1925.

Strengthening the building was not a viable option, and this, along with other issues such as leaks, water damage and timber degradation led to the final decision that the building would come down.

No decision has been made about what will happen next, but in the short term another site has been secured further along Ruataniwha Street (the old KiwiBank).

Taiwhenua o Heretaunga kaimahi at the karakia were joined by Te Taiwhenua o Tamatea chairperson Jenny Nelson-Smith and Hastings Demolitions project manager and health and safety manager.

Jenny spoke of how the building was Dalgety’s, providing farming supplies to the community before it was purchased by Central Health following a meeting at Whatui-Apiti marae in the 1980′s.

Dan from Hastings Demolition provided information on their strong focus on being green: where they can, materials such as native timber will be salvaged and recycled.

Hastings Demolition is also aware that asbestos is present in the building and will manage the risks and hazards that come with this.

A traffic management plan is in place and detours for walkways will ensure the safety of the public by providing fully fenced alternative walkways at the site.