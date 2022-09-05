The pottery group in action at the Waipukurau Arts and Crafts group facility in Coughlan Rd, Waipukurau.

The pottery group in action at the Waipukurau Arts and Crafts group facility in Coughlan Rd, Waipukurau.

An unexpected side-effect of Covid and its restrictions on travel, gatherings and social events has been an increase in people taking up hobbies - something to do at home to while away the hours and fend off feelings of frustration and boredom.

Some people took up bread making and baking, others broke out the crocket hooks, dusted off embriodery hoops or started to make jewellery. The pleasure of creating bespoke gifts, home decor and clothing is being revisited by many and discovered for the first time by many more.

When gatherings were restricted, online video tutorials were the go-to for those wanting to learn a new hobby, but now that groups are able to get together again, a lot of crafters are looking to get hands-on help or share their enthusiasm with other artists and crafters.

Members of Waipukurau Arts and Crafts know the feeling well - the group was established more than 50 years ago and has long been a home to those looking to learn or to upskill, share their own talents or simply enjoy like-minded company while they work.

Waipukurau Arts and Crafts established its Coughlan Rd facility by moving a house onto the site, stripping it back and repurposing it. This has allowed it to have versatile spaces to work and exhibit, kitchen facilities and on-site parking.

This weekend members are throwing the doors open to encourage the community along to a "Come and See" event - a response to what the committee saw as an urgent need to have a safe place for like-minded craftspeople to gather after the challenges of Covid.

"Some people have had changes in their circumstances and lots of people have recently moved to the area. We want to let people know where we are, what we do and what we can offer," says club president Robyn, "and above all let people know there's a warm welcome here for any level of ability from complete beginners to skilled artists and crafters."

Over the two days, members will be demonstrating their crafts and displaying finished projects. There will be a raffle, plants and handmade items for sale with some basic kits to purchase.

Weekly groups include glass and mosaics, where anything to do with glass, ceramic tiles and broken crockery are repurposed into something useful; for example tables, planters, suncatchers, pavers and outdoor mosaics.

The needlework group uses embroidery, cross-stitch and thread painting to create items such as wall hangings, quilt panels and cushions. The woolcraft group can take the wool from a sheep's back, dye and spin the fleece and either knit or crochet the wool to make useful garments, gloves or hats.

Under tutor Judith Farley, people doing pottery change clay into all sorts of items, from domestic ware to ornaments.

Patchworkers sew by hand or machine, working with material to create quilts, cushions, food covers or table runners.

A new addition from September 24 will be a social crochet group, running from 10am to 2pm and open to all ages and abilities including learners. Flexible hours, bring your own lunch and enjoy the company.

The committee is also keen to hold a series of short courses on Sundays. A suggestion box for ideas and comments will be available at the Come and See weekend or can be emailed to wacwpk@gmail.com.

The Details

What: Waipukurau Arts and Craft group Come and See weekend.

Where: 5 Coughlan Rd, Waipukurau.

When: Saturday, September 10, 9.30am to 3pm, and Sunday, September 11, 9.30am to 2pm.

Demonstrations, displays, raffle, plants and handmade items for sale with some basic kits to purchase. Eftpos will be available.

• To join the Waipukurau Arts and Craft group, put your name and contact details in the box at the event or email wacwpk@gmail.com