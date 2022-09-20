Volunteers make a start picking up rubbish at the Waipawa end of the closed SH2, on Sunday morning. Photo/Ian Cooper

Two busloads of litter pickers worked their magic along the state highway between Waipawa and Waipukurau on Sunday, led by Central Hawke's Bay District Council as part of Keep New Zealand Beautiful Clean Up Week.

More than 80 clean-up volunteers picked their way over 5km of a temporarily closed State Highway 2, collecting over a tonne of rubbish in three hours.

And what did they find? Tyres, energy drink cans, paper bags, food wrappers, beer bottles and plastic straws, empty cement bags, kids toys, pie wrappers, a sheet of contraceptive pills, bike helmets, concrete blocks, bits of plaster board, hubcaps, jandals, Christmas decorations, a Tigger soft toy, cellphones, credit cards , a chilly bin, a DVD player, lots of masks, a mattress, six screw drivers, a tie down and hundreds of cigarette butts.

Timber, tyres and trash - just a fraction of the tonne of rubbish collected in the three-hour session. Photo /Ian Cooper

Central Hawke's Bay Mayor Alex Walker said it was awesome to have so many dedicated volunteers give their time to make our district an even better place.

"It was amazing to see so many people not only show up but put in the hard mahi to clean up our little slice of paradise so we can all enjoy a Waste Free CHB, both now and well into the future," she said.

"While we were disappointed that we collected so much rubbish, I was heartened by the teamwork and the passion of our community."

The event also proved to be a timely reminder about what we can all do to reduce waste and its effect on our environment at a local level, Walker said.

"I'd ask everyone to think carefully about the impact of throwing rubbish out a car window. I encourage you all to lead by example — to teach the younger generation that being part of the solution, not part of the problem, is so important in tackling the litter problem head-on."

Those who missed out on registering for the SH2 Clean Up can take part in a Friends of the Street Clean Up any time during Central Hawke's Bay Clean Up Week until September 23.

Central Hawke's Bay District Council chief executive Doug Tate said there was still time to get involved and make a difference by becoming a Street Champion.

"Put your hand up to become a Street Champion, get your family, neighbours and friends on board, then find a time and day that suits everyone to scour the street, road or local park for rubbish.

"Even though Clean Up Week ends on Friday, you can still register to get on board this weekend."

"It's such a simple but really great way to meet your neighbours and make a real difference to your own patch."

Interested community groups, families, businesses and individuals can find out more at chbdc.govt.nz - search #Wastefreechb

The council would like to acknowledge the support of: Waka Kotahi, Higgins Contractors, Downer, Recreational Services - Parks, Tree Walkers, HES Earthmoving, New World, the CHB community and CHBDC staff volunteers.