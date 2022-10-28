Waipawa river alert after wastewater leak discovery

Central Hawke's Bay Council is working to manage impacts of a damaged wastewater pipe likely to be causing discharge of wastewater into the Waipawa River. Photo NZME

Central Hawke's Bay District Council, the Hawke's Bay Regional Council and Te Whatu Ora Health Hawke's Bay late Friday working to manage impacts of a damaged wastewater pipe likely to be causing discharge of wastewater into the Waipawa River.

The leak was discovered by CHB staff during Thursday-evening maintenance in Waipawa undertaken as part of the Council's infrastructure renewal programme.

It was between wastewater and stormwater manholes at the intersection of Ruataniwha Street and State Highway 2.

CHBDC chief executive Doug Tate said the Council moved quickly to inform Regional Council and Te Whatu Ora, and its teams are working to fix the issue and assess its effect on the river.

The damage had been caused by either the jetting of a blocked pipe on Thursday night or was pre-existing, he said.

"We take any issue that impacts our local environment extremely seriously and we are doing everything we can to ensure this leak is fixed as soon as possible," he said. "Our teams will work through the weekend to complete repairs."

As a precaution the Council was advising people not to swim or fish in the area downstream of Waipawa Bridge until the removal of warning signs that had been put in place.