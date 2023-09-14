Work is under way in Waipawa to upgrade part of the stormwater network and install two raised safety crossings.

Waka Kotahi has made changes to traffic management on State Highway 2 in Waipawa to ensure parking outside retailers will be maintained.

During stage one of the work, both north and southbound lanes will now be open to all road users and there will be a small stretch of SH2 by the cenotaph that is controlled by stop/go signs.

The existing northbound detour will remain available through Kenilworth Street and right into Waverley Street before rejoining SH2.

Director of regional relationships, Linda Stewart, says it’s really important to Waka Kotahi that the concern from some retailers that has been raised this week has been considered and the traffic management altered to minimise disruption and maximise the access to businesses.

“Following feedback from retailers, Waka Kotahi has made a change to the traffic management, to ensure both lanes of the road remain open outside the local shops and parking out front remains available, in addition to parking on Ruataniwha Street, Kenilworth Street, on SH2 next to the museum and behind the main street.

“This change means at least an additional 20 car parks will be available for use. This change to traffic management will remain in place during the first stage of the works until later this month when a change to traffic management will be needed during the construction of the new raised safety crossings.”

While stop/go traffic control is in place, road users travelling in both directions are reminded to expect delays and drive to the conditions – a 30km/h speed restriction will remain in place during the work.

Outside the work hours, which are 7am to 7pm, there will be no stop/go traffic control in place.

The works have been split into three stages: