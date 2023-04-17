Waipawa M&D in rehearsal for The (Not So Royal) Variety Show, which will raise funds for the CHB Mayoral relief fund. Photo / supplied

March 2020 saw the country come to a complete standstill due to the Covid pandemic.

Everything closed, streets were empty and there was no physical contact.

Roll on to 2023 and the country is open, businesses mostly back to normal and people gathering, hugging and celebrating once again.

Waipawa M&D – as well as many theatre companies up and down the country – was also hit and shows were cancelled, postponed and changed.

M&D members thought 2023 was the year that all could go back to normal and even started planning a main show – the likes of which hadn’t been seen since Mamma Mia! in 2019: Little Shop of Horrors. Auditions had been set, information packs sent out and expressions of interest came pouring in.

However, this wasn’t meant to be either with Cyclone Gabrielle hitting with a bang. Waipawa (and its surrounding areas) were severely affected and the M&D committee took the hard decision to postpone another show.

They weren’t defeated though and a plan was soon hatched – the community has helped Waipawa M&D so much over the years and this was the perfect opportunity to give back to that very same community. Thus, The (Not So Royal) Variety Show was born.

With Madeleine Howard at the helm and the rest of the M&D committee as the production committee, a theme, design, cast and crew were all decided upon and the turnaround from first run-through to opening night will be just 40 days.

When you consider a show like a panto for example usually has 10 weeks of rehearsal time after months of planning, 40 days is an amazing feat.

The show will include songs, dancing, a saxophonist, poetry performances and some comedy all coming together to show the community love, hope and togetherness. All proceeds will be going to the CHB Mayoral Relief Fund.

Tickets are on sale now via eventfinda, only $2 a ticket with the option to donate more, as well as the ability to order a platter for two people for $30.

Only a short run of three days: Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, April starting 7pm, and Sunday, April 30, at 2pm. There will also be a number of raffle and spot prizes each show, all donated by local businesses as well as main sponsor New World Waipukurau.