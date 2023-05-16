Waipawa M&D in rehearsal for The (Not So Royal) Variety Show, which will raise funds for the CHB Mayoral relief fund.

They were all so close. The stage was set, the orchestra in place, lighting and sound poised to be turned on with the touch of a button and then things came to a sudden halt.

Waipawa M&D was full of hope and optimism for the fundraiser The (Not So Royal) Variety Show and how despite Covid and Cyclone Gabrielle - among other delays - it was bouncing back and the fundraiser show was coming along nicely, with all proceeds going to the CHB Mayoral Relief Fund.

Cue the day before opening night and sickness struck.

It was very reminiscent of 2021 when the Westend to Wapaiwa Musical Revue was also cancelled last minute because of a country-wide lockdown. Many hard decisions to be made, many heads in hands and many more tears shed. Similarities could be made when Aladdin’s opening night was postponed after the lead playing Aladdin snapped her Achilles and couldn’t perform, meaning with only two days to learn lines, the wonderful Madeleine Howard had to step from her directing role and into a leading role.

M&D hoped this wouldn’t happen for the fundraiser but unfortunately the theatre curse struck again. They are convinced someone must have said that Scottish play while treading the boards - it is the only obvious cause of the recent bad luck that has befallen the club.

However, the fundraiser will still go ahead and will be seen in its entirety, the way it was planned from the beginning: dancers, singers, group songs, audience sing-along and spoken word performances, all coming together to showcase the vast talent on offer in Central Hawke’s Bay.

With Madeleine Howard at the helm again directing (as well as stage managing) and Nicola Harrison as musical director, M&D has a winner on its hands - the cast, orchestra and crew are all itching to perform this fantastic show for their community that has given so much to them over the years.

The new dates are Saturday, May 20, at 7pm and Sunday, May 21, a matinee at 2pm, only $2 a ticket - with the option to donate more - and platters are still available for Sunday ($30 for two people).

Tickets are available from eventfinda or phone the CHB Municipal Theatre on (06) 857 8117.