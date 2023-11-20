Waipawa Kindergarten is as much about playing outside on the monkey bars as it is in the classroom.

Waipawa Kindergarten is as much about playing outside on the monkey bars as it is in the classroom.

Waipawa Kindergarten will celebrate a 50-year milestone this Saturday, with activities, food and speeches.

Head teacher Sue White says Waipawa Kindergarten is as much about playing outside on the monkey bars as it is in the classroom.

“Many of our children live on farms and in rural settings, they have energy to burn and they want to play, so we need to create a similar natural environment that they experience at home. We are preparing tamariki to take risks and learn that if they fall they’ll be okay and to get back up again. We also have qualified teachers that prepare them for the next steps of their education journey, to local primary schools.”

Sue has been at Waipawa Kindergarten for 11 years and says a hallmark is the longevity of its teachers. The previous head teacher, Ann Drinkrow, spent 30 years teaching at Waipawa Kindergarten.

Sue says this weekend is an opportunity for former students, families and teachers to celebrate the milestone.

Currently the kindergarten is at full roll of 55 children aged from 2 to 5 years, taught by six teachers, with extended operating hours and entry age of 2 years old. It is one of 16 kindergartens that form the Heretaunga Kindergarten Association network. The association was formerly known as the Hastings Free Kindergarten Association which was established in 1928.

Today all 16 kindergartens provide up to 30 hours free education and are part of the Enviroschools network, empowering children to help build sustainable communities.

Heretaunga Kindergarten Association general manager Scott Jenyns said it was important to celebrate the long-standing presence of Waipawa Kindy in the community.

“We are very proud of the contribution our kindergartens make to their communities. We have adapted with modern times but we also treasure our heritage and how play-based kindergartens offer a unique experience that reflects their community,” Scott said.

Waipawa Kindergarten, in Kenilworth Rd, Waipawa, will host a family open day for past students, teachers, parents, former board and committee members and the wider community from 11am-2pm on Saturday, November 25.