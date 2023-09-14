The winners of the Plate section were Vaughn Marks, Peter White and Gary Allerby.

The Waipawa Bowling Club ran its annual Invitation Triples on September 9 and 10.

Invited pairs from assorted clubs were joined by drawn Waipawa Club bowlers to compete in a two-day challenge, the first day’s results dividing them into eight Plate teams and eight Open teams.

The winners of the Plate section were Vaughn Marks, Peter White and Gary Allerby, who received caps from sponsors Kitchens and More and bags from main sponsors Ryman James Wattie Retirement Village.

First in the Open section, and overall winners, were James Burn, Peter Burne and Warwick McKennie.

Other sponsors were Centralines and Isaacs Plumbing and Electrical. Thanks to sponsorships, all teams received a prize.