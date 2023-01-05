Waipawa Bowling Club held its President’s Invitation on Wednesday, December 14, attracting a full field of bowlers who played in pleasant conditions until light rain came in late in the day.
There was a good representation of the region’s clubs and some very close games.
Results:
1st: Graeme Fulford, Glen Esam, Peter Kennedy, Havelock North 3w 39pts.
2nd: Trevor and Debbie Walters, Di Howard, Composite 3w 37pts.
3rd: Doug Beveridge, Wayne Menzies, Bob Rowley, Composite 2w 1L 31 pts.
Lucky Team: Phillip Dallimore, Maureen Curley, Liz Saggers.