Waipawa President's Invitation winners Peter Kennedy, Glen Esam and Graeme Fulford of Havelock North pictured with one of the three gift boxes they received.

Waipawa Bowling Club held its President’s Invitation on Wednesday, December 14, attracting a full field of bowlers who played in pleasant conditions until light rain came in late in the day.

There was a good representation of the region’s clubs and some very close games.

Results:

1st: Graeme Fulford, Glen Esam, Peter Kennedy, Havelock North 3w 39pts.

2nd: Trevor and Debbie Walters, Di Howard, Composite 3w 37pts.

3rd: Doug Beveridge, Wayne Menzies, Bob Rowley, Composite 2w 1L 31 pts.

Lucky Team: Phillip Dallimore, Maureen Curley, Liz Saggers.