Club members and helpers clearing the green to start again.

On Sunday August 13, 70 bowlers from Waipawa, Waipukurau and Porangahau gathered to celebrate the new green laid at Waipawa following its loss to Cyclone Gabrielle in February.

After the devastation of losing their seven-month-old green, a lot of hard work by members, fundraising and financial support from cyclone recovery agencies, donations from local charities who sought the club out, and the bowling community, repair work was done and a new green laid by the end of May.

Waipawa Bowling Club's green had disappeared under a layer of silt.

Donations from Wanaka BC, Ngongotaha BC, and Porangahau BC helped tremendously, and Ponsonby BC unselfishly gave Waipawa their place in the queue for remedial work when they had lost one of their greens to the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods.

The game of bowls was the winner on the day and everyone enjoyed the day on the new surface.

Pristine again and open for business - Waipawa Bowling Club’s new green.

The new season of bowls will start at Waipawa on Sunday September 3 at 1.30pm and everyone is welcome. It will be followed by the Ryman Invitation Triples tournament on Saturday/Sunday 9/10 September at the Club. Spectators are welcome.