The Waipawa Bowling Club’s first Classic tournament - the Waipawa Bayleys Classic Fours - was played on Monday, January 9 and Tuesday, January 10 in mostly wet conditions, with very few complaints and a lot of enjoyment.
Results:
1st: Wayne Parker, Mere Nepia, Craig Faulknor, Graeme Cross.
2nd: Ken Greeks, Jim Hagan, G McKay, Zane Egan.
3rd: Bruce Stewart, Brian Doyle, Di Smith, Di Howard.
Best First Day: Cliff Marshal, Ray Scott, Mike Brown, Jim Denton.
Best Second Day: Doug Beveridge, Wayne Menzies, Trevor Rendle, Roy Stoddart.
Lucky Team: Alan Greeks, Bill Smoothy, Ngaire McKinley, Sarah Weeks.