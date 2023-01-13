The Waipawa Bayleys Classic Fours winners Wayne Parker, Mere Nepia, Craig Faulknor and Graeme Cross.

The Waipawa Bowling Club’s first Classic tournament - the Waipawa Bayleys Classic Fours - was played on Monday, January 9 and Tuesday, January 10 in mostly wet conditions, with very few complaints and a lot of enjoyment.

Second place-getters Ken Greeks, Jim Hagan, G McKay and Zane Egan.

Results:

1st: Wayne Parker, Mere Nepia, Craig Faulknor, Graeme Cross.

2nd: Ken Greeks, Jim Hagan, G McKay, Zane Egan.

3rd: Bruce Stewart, Brian Doyle, Di Smith, Di Howard.

Best First Day: Cliff Marshal, Ray Scott, Mike Brown, Jim Denton.

Best Second Day: Doug Beveridge, Wayne Menzies, Trevor Rendle, Roy Stoddart.

Lucky Team: Alan Greeks, Bill Smoothy, Ngaire McKinley, Sarah Weeks.