Hawkes Bay Today

Waipawa Bowling Club hosts Bayleys Classic Fours

CHB Mail
Quick Read
The Waipawa Bayleys Classic Fours winners Wayne Parker, Mere Nepia, Craig Faulknor and Graeme Cross.

The Waipawa Bowling Club’s first Classic tournament - the Waipawa Bayleys Classic Fours - was played on Monday, January 9 and Tuesday, January 10 in mostly wet conditions, with very few complaints and a lot of enjoyment.

Second place-getters Ken Greeks, Jim Hagan, G McKay and Zane Egan.
Results:

1st: Wayne Parker, Mere Nepia, Craig Faulknor, Graeme Cross.

2nd: Ken Greeks, Jim Hagan, G McKay, Zane Egan.

3rd: Bruce Stewart, Brian Doyle, Di Smith, Di Howard.

Best First Day: Cliff Marshal, Ray Scott, Mike Brown, Jim Denton.

Best Second Day: Doug Beveridge, Wayne Menzies, Trevor Rendle, Roy Stoddart.

Lucky Team: Alan Greeks, Bill Smoothy, Ngaire McKinley, Sarah Weeks.

Third place-getters Bruce Stewart, Brian Doyle, Di Smith and Di Howard.
