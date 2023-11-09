First place went to Marie and Gary Allerby and Margaret Hartigan with three wins.

First place went to Marie and Gary Allerby and Margaret Hartigan with three wins.

Last Tuesday Waipawa Bowling Club held its annual Melbourne Cup Tournament, sponsored by CHB Motors.

The weather was dubious, but the rain didn’t start until the last game, and play continued regardless.

A full field competed, with teams from Porangahau and Waipukurau. There was a sweepstake run, and afternoon tea served, and after the results were announced players watched the race.

Second place went to Alan and Marilyn Forrest and Wal.

Results: First place went to Marie and Gary Allerby and Margaret Hartigan with three wins, and second place to Alan and Marilyn Forrest and Wal, also with three wins. Third were Bill Illsley, Jim Robson and Dean McRobbie, Fourth were Dean Hutt, Barrie Herbison and Michael Brown, and Fifth were Simon and Audrey Barakat with Shona Annan.

To have your results published, email them to editorial@chbmail.co.nz by noon on Mondays.