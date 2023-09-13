Winners of the John Hokke Memorial Cup, presented by Margaret Hartigan on behalf of Priscilla Hokke, were Ian Jeffery (S), Mary Sutton and Jason Northe.

Waipawa Bowling Club’s new season opened on Sunday, September 3, with a great turnout of members.

Patroness and life member Elza Hunter delivered the first jack, followed by fellow life members Gordon Watts and Chalky White putting up the first bowls to get the competition under way.

Elza also unveiled a Cyclone Gabrielle Rebuild Heroes 2023 acknowledgement board, which recognises monetary contributions to the club’s recovery.

Winners of the John Hokke Memorial Cup, presented by Margaret Hartigan on behalf of Priscilla Hokke, were Ian Jeffery (S), Mary Sutton and Jason Northe with two wins.