Jason Northe (left) and Trevor Walters with their BHB trophy.

Waipawa Bowling Club members Jason Northe and Trevor Walters were unbeaten throughout two days’ play and were thus crowned the BHB Junior Men’s Pairs champions last weekend.

The pair were unbeaten in the qualifying event at Bay View on Saturday and completed their unbeaten run in the finals at Taradale on Sunday. Junior bowlers are those who have been playing competitive bowls for less than five years, regardless of age, so competition is keen among bowlers from throughout Hawke’s Bay. The Waipawa Bowling Club members have expressed their pride in Jason and Trevor’s achievement.

Club days are held at Waipawa Bowling Club, Harker St Waipawa on Thursday and Sunday, starting at 1.30pm. New bowlers are welcome.