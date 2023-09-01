A large number of motorbikes were in the area on Thursday for a tangi at Waimarama Marae. Photo / Paul Taylor

A man who died after a motorcycle crash near Waimarama on Thursday afternoon has been confirmed as 52-year-old Thomas Edward Mansell, of Flaxmere.

He was a valued employee of roading contractor Russell Roads, in Hastings, but was not working at the time of the incident which happened between Ocean Beach and Maraetotara Rds about 1.50pm.

Releasing the name, police said the death was being referred to a Coroner, and police extended condolences to the man’s whanau and friends.

Russell Roads CEO Gavin O’Connor confirmed Mr Mansell was an employee, and said: “Tomo was a key part of our team and a fantastic worker with a huge personality.

“He worked here alongside two of his children and brought a big smile and lots of laughter to work every day,” O’Connor said.

“He will leave a big hole in our business and it will take time for our team to process and recover from this tragic loss.

“We are doing all we can to support our team and Tomo’s whanau through this challenging time,” he said.