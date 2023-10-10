The duck race is always a highlight of the Waipawa Spring Festival.

The Waipawa Spring Festival- also fondly known as Duck Day - has been a Central Hawke’s Bay institution since 1995 when the Waipawa Chamber of Commerce held the first fair in Nelly Jull Park and inaugural duck race down the Waipawa River.

It has grown a lot since those fledgling days and is now a part of Central Hawke’s Bay’s Spring Fling and offers a selection of food trucks, stalls, live music, and kids’ entertainment as well as the all-important feature event - the duck race.

Every year more than 1500 little plastic ducks are released to race down the Waipawa River. Each duck is numbered and the holder of the ticket matching the winning duck wins. There are also prizes for second, third, and last, and spot prizes along the way. If for any reason the ducks can’t take to the water, ticket numbers will go into a draw.

Tickets are available from most Waipawa retailers.

Artmosphere is one of the offerings this weekend on the Spring Fling Hawke’s Bay Art Trail in Central Hawke’s Bay.

The festival is held in Nelly Jull Park, Waipawa, and entry is free. Then the duck race takes place on the Waipawa River, accessed by Harker St.

Corporate ducks were instigated just a few years ago and numbers continue to grow for this hotly contested part of the action. Take a walk past the Kingfisher Gifts and Chote Appliances Windows and check out the finely decorated - and artfully named - corporate ducks: Will Espresso Loco’s “Sir Coffeeaholic” win this year? Or does the CHB Libraries’ “Ductionary” have the winning edge? Mind you, CHB College’s “Dux” is looking like a smart contender.

Waipawa Pharmacy also has some duck day action going on in their window, where duck race tickets are on sale for only $2 each.

All stall fees from the day go to Ronald McDonald House Charities, supporting families when their child is in hospital away from home.

Pawa the Duck is in place...

The Waipawa Spring Festival - Duck Day - is on Saturday, October 14 from 9am, with the duck race under starters orders from about 1pm.

This weekend the Spring Fling also offers the Hawke’s Bay Art Trail in Central Hawke’s Bay, on October 14 and 15 from 10 am–4pm. Entry is free as creatives throw open their doors. Meet the artists in their special spaces and be inspired by their creative processes. Discover the story behind that unique piece before taking it home.

Look out for demonstrations, shared spaces, pop-ups and gallery offerings – with plenty of cafes along the way.

Maps and more Arts Trail info are available at www.hawkesbayartguide.co.nz, Instagram (@hawkesbayarttrail), Facebook, and from CAN in Napier, Hastings Community Art Gallery (Arts Inc.), regional i-Sites, Libraries and participating HB Art Guide venues.



