The Hastings District Council building. Photo / Warren Buckland

Voting in the 2022 local elections has begun with first ballot papers sent out yesterday, kick-starting a three-week ballot before voting closes and mayors, councillors and other representatives are decided on October 8.

Anyone aged over 18 at the time the ballot closes is entitled to vote, with about four million people estimated to be eligible for enrolment as electors throughout the 67 unitary, city or district councils and 11 regional councils in New Zealand.

Over 135,000 of them are within the Hawke's Bay Today circulation area spreading through four Hawke's Bay region council areas of Wairoa, Napier, Hastings and Central Hawke's Bay, and the Eketahuna-to-Norsewood expanse of the Tararua District.

Most will have received notification they are on the rolls and been asked to advise of any changes to their details since the 2019 election, including residential address, meaning possible placement within another council area.

But people can still enrol online, including those turning 18 and eligible to vote.

There will be elections for mayor in Wairoa, Napier and Tararua, with incumbents Craig Little, Kirsten Wise, and Tracey Collis respectively, all seeking re-election.

But the mayors of neighbouring Hastings and Central Hawke's Bay, Sandra Hazlehurst and Alex Walker respectively, have been re-elected unopposed, with no other candidates when nominations closed last month.

Council voting throughout Hawke's Bay is in wards, including Māori wards for the first time in the Hawke's Bay Regional Council, Hastings and Tararua and other wards based on suburban boundaries.

In some areas there are also elections for local boards and institutions such as licensing trusts, but in some areas there will be people who won't be voting, because there have not been enough nominations to require elections in their areas.

Throughout the country there are concerns about the low numbers of people taking the opportunity to vote for their local representatives.

Voter turnout numbers will be published online daily from next Thursday, although no details on the votes per candidate are released until the elections close.