Alasdair Hall

Ngā mihi to our volunteers like Alasdair, who are important members of our Pūkaha whānau.

Alasdair first appreciated the work of Pūkaha when attending a predator trapping workshop in 2021. He was so impressed with the friendly atmosphere, and the work of the centre that he thought “I wonder if they have any volunteering vacancies?”

To his pleasant surprise, there was, and he joined the Pūkaha volunteer team as one of the monthly trappers clearing and re-baiting the 30-odd predator traps on an aviary line. To add to this joy, was also the ability to introduce his wife to the conservation mahi at Pūkaha in March 2022.

“We so look forward to our monthly visits and to being part of our now extended Pūkaha whānau,” Alasdair says. “Amongst the many joys of volunteering in a ngahere with its peace and tranquillity, is being greeted by Kahurangi the chatty kōkako.”