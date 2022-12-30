Mavis Tweedie has volunteered tirelessly for decades - largely in the background - doing what she can to help her church and local pipe band in Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

Mavis Tweedie is what you would call a helper.

For decades, she has volunteered tirelessly - largely in the background - doing what she can to help her church and local pipe band in Hastings.

Her efforts have not gone unnoticed and she has been awarded a Queen’s Service Medal as part of the New Year Honours.

“I like to be in the background and be a bit useful,” she said, of winning the top honour.

“I just like to be involved and be a helper and I think really I am just like thousands of other people that are giving hours and hours of work to charitable organisations.”

The Havelock North resident’s volunteering work has seen her serve as treasurer of the Hastings City Pipe Band for 29 years, help out with and co-ordinate countless fundraising drives for various organisations such as Presbyterian Support and The Parkinson’s Society, run catering and support for pipe band trips, volunteer each week in the kitchen at St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, transport people to church, and serve on the parish session and board of managers at that church.

Mavis’ involvement with the pipe band stretches back to her youth and she even met her late husband, Jim, through the club, when he was a pipe major.

The pair were married for more than 40 years until he passed away in 2001.

Now in her 90s, Mavis is slowing down somewhat but says she has thoroughly enjoyed her time in the pipe band and church.