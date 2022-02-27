Small in number but big in impact - the Vikings on the track after the march.

Small in number but big in impact - the Vikings on the track after the march.

The North Island Colgate Games 2022 were held in Wellington from January 7-9 at Newtown Athletic Park in Wellington.

The Dannevirke Athletic Club had five athletes attend this year (four for the first time) with amazing results, gaining huge PBs along with medals and pennants.

The athletes competed in multiple track and field events performing very well against top athletes from all over the North Island.

Leading the medal winners was Charlie Marshall with a silver coming second in the boys year 10, 800 metres, in a field of 26 and a bronze in the 1500 metres in a field of 27. He placed 4th out of 26 in the high jump, 17th out of 63 in the long jump and 19th in the shot put out of 30.

Will Hogan had a similarly busy time taking bronze in the boys year 10, 100 metres, out of 48, and scoring 5th in the shot put, 7th in the 200 metres and discus in fields of 33 and a 9th in the long jump out of 63.

Gus and Paige Roe both did very well picking up pennants for their performances Gus Roe first in the boys year 8 discus and third in the shot put and Paige third in the girls year 9 100 and 200 metres and long jump.

Kaylee Penman competing in the girls year 11 performed very well against big fields of 40 in the track events coming 15th and 24th in the 100 and 200 metres respectively and 11th in high jump, 16th in discus out of 28 and 21st in long jump out of 52.

The Dannevirke Athletics Club continues to train on Wednesdays and hopefully there will be more success in more events in the future.