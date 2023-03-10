A chance to get hands-on in one of Vet Services' operating theatres ... don't worry though, that's a soft toy.

A chance to get hands-on in one of Vet Services' operating theatres ... don't worry though, that's a soft toy.

On Saturday March 4, Vet Services Waipukurau hosted a community day – welcoming the public to the newly renovated clinic for a tour behind the scenes and a fun family day out - something they felt the community deserved after the past difficult few weeks.

The behind-the-scenes tour included exotic pets, SPCA kittens available for adoption, balloons, a poisonous plans quiz, and a chance to look through a microscope.

Turtle time on the lawn at Vet Services' open day.

There were lots of veterinary activities and a chance to “scrub in” to get a close look at the equipment used in surgery, the dentals room, the X-Ray room, and the laboratory.

Vets, the Rural Support Trust, Cloud Farmer, Surfing for Farmers and Farm IQ were on site with all the information on farmer support following Cyclone Gabrielle.

Lots of kids took the opportunity to pat a painted pony ... some even added a hand-print or two.

For added fun there were a couple of T-Rex dinosaurs running about, the Waipukurau Volunteer Fire Brigade offering fire engine rides, face painting, a bouncy castle, nerf gun shooting range, Alyssa King’s painted ponies, popcorn and movies.

A T-rex turned up for a vet check ... and a fire engine ride.

Free coffee and drinks, Mr Whippy, popcorn, candy floss and a sausage sizzle were available - with the crowd happily dealing to 400 sausages and 8kg of onions, 5kg of popcorn kernels, 5kg of candyfloss and 150 cups of coffee.

Guinea pigs proved popular with the younger set.

Everyone who attended was entered into a spot prize draw, with 77 prizes given away.

A very popular “Name the Kitten” competition gained 110 entries - Digger Light Speed was the winning name. Young Gravy and Rainbow Gas were the runners-up.

The day raised $325 for Surfing for Farmers.