‘Very unusual’: Second suspicious house fire in Wairoa

Police at the scene of the Black St house fire on Monday morning. Photo / The Wairoa Star

An investigation is under way into a second suspicious house fire in Wairoa in the space of a week.

A Black St house was gutted by a fire about 12.45am on Monday with residents inside the single-storey home able to escape.

An experienced firefighter says it is “very unusual” to see two house fires so close together in the northern Hawke’s Bay township.

The blaze is being treated as suspicious and police were at the scene on Monday morning.

It follows another blaze which destroyed a home on nearby Apatu St last Wednesday morning. Police made an appeal for any witnesses to come forward following that fire.

Wairoa Fire Brigade chief fire officer Grant Duley said they received a call about 12.50am during the latest incident on Black St.

He said the fire was “fully involved” on arrival and it took firefighters about an hour to extinguish.

He said it was a single-storey, family home and “everyone got out of the house and is okay”.

“There is about 90 per cent damage inside, it is still standing but it is pretty well gutted,” he said.

“We are just waiting for police detectives and our fire investigator who are going to investigate [the circumstances].”

He said it was “very unusual to have that many house fires so close together” with two house fires in a week.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson confirmed the fire was being treated as suspicious.

