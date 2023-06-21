Voyager 2023 media awards

Verstappen equals Senna with Red Bull’s 100th victory

Hawkes Bay Today
By Don Kennedy
8 mins to read
Red Bull car designer Adrian Newey celebrates 100 wins with victor Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso (second) and Lewis Hamilton (third).

If you like statistics and milestones, then Max Verstappen’s victory in the Canadian Grand Prix will have had plenty of appeal.

In winning the race for a second time, Verstappen equals the 41 race wins

