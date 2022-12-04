Vehicle flips, car collides with motorbike in spate of Hawke’s Bay crashes

One person managed to get out with minor injuries after a two car crash flipped a vehicle in Mahora, Hastings, on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

The occupants of a car that flipped in Hastings were able to get off relatively lightly among a spate of crashes in Hawke’s Bay on Sunday evening.

A police spokesman said a two-car crash on Fredrick St, Mahora, Hastings, at 5.45pm ended with one car overturned.

According to a Hato Hone St John spokesman, one person was assessed and treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Those involved in another incident earlier in the afternoon were not so lucky after a car collided with a motorbike on State Highway 50.

The collision happened near Maraekakaho, about 3.50pm according to the police spokesman.

The Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition following the incident.

The police spokesman said there was another crash on State Highway 5, near Waitara Rd in Te Haroto, involving a single vehicle at 5.30pm yesterday.

The Hato Hone St John spokesman said they were notified at 4.52pm and two people were taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a moderate condition.



