Variety and talent at Dannevirke Art Society mini-exhibition

Councillor Isaacson presents Sian Emslie with the Supreme Award Cup for Best In Show.

Pic 2: BTG181021AE2 Caption: Sian Emslie and her Supreme Award Winner "The Ram."

Pic 3: BTG181021AE3 Caption: Judith Giddens Winner of the Rosebowl for "Cruising."

Pic 4: BTG181021AE4 Caption: Zahara Flanders with Mum and Nana holding her prize for Top Primary Entry.

Pic 5: BTG181021AE5 Caption: Supreme award for Photography went to Allan Giddens and his "No Parking."

Pic 6: BTG181021AE6 Caption: Diane Clayton with a new medium – paintings on Totara Posts.

Pic 7: BTG181021AE7 Caption: Mixed Media "Bunygirl and the Book Keepers" by Sue Langridge greeted visitors at the door.

Pic 8: BTG181021AE8 Caption: The crowd flocked in on Friday evening.

Pic 9: BTG181021AE9 Caption: These Cash n Carry items sold quickly.

By Dave Murdoch

Dannevirke Floral Art's experiment to change the venue from the A&P Showgrounds to the former Baywide Bank Building on High St in which to hold a mini-exhibition worked a treat on many levels.

The exquisite art tastefully arranged into three rooms displayed the works beautifully in the excellent light. Despite the limited space, there was an airy feel to the exhibition, all artworks given room to be displayed at their best.

There was plenty of variety and choice to satisfy every art connoisseur, visitors being greeted by Sue Langridge's two mixed media creations before advancing in to view landscapes ranging from seascapes to idyllic mountain streams, portraits ranging from a violinist by Tania Emslie to a favoured pet dog by Joan Alding, quirky close-ups like You've Got Mail by Angela Ransom and Katrina Webster's Lockdown.

Best in Show – the Supreme Award – went to Sian Emslie with a portrait of The Ram – not a special ram, she said, but one but just picked at random.

The Rosebowl with the theme View From My Window was won by president Judith Giddens, the view being from the front of her car of a vehicle "cruising" on the highway near Paekakariki.

Superb photography varied from Roger Burson's Blood Moon obtained after hours of concentration to Allan Gidden's Supreme Winner – a photo of a scooter parked illegally snapped in an instant in Germany during a visit.

Award winners from the student competition featured in Nick Hill's Picture Framing window were also announced – future members of the Dannevirke Art Society in the wings!

A delightful surprise was Diane Clayton's new art form – exquisite paintings of birds on totara posts.

A good turnout to the official opening on Friday evening was well worth the $5 entry fee as the winners were announced and judge's comments read out by past president Joan Alding. She commended the turnout considering "there were no nibbles and glasses of wine".

The awards were presented by councillor Carole Isaacson standing in for mayor Tracey Collis. Councillor Isaacson complimented everyone for the great display, saying in her research she read many quotes about the joy of art, her best being "a place you can get lost in".

People certainly "got lost" in the artwork, contemplating the beauty of nature, the thoughts of those portrayed, the messages of the artists and the sheer wonder of creativity and skill.