Value versus values – the true cost of short-term thinking: Nick Stewart

By Nick Stewart
Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Consumption-driven approaches to fulfilment often leave us feeling more empty, Nick Stewart writes.

Opinion by Nick Stewart
Nick Stewart is a financial adviser and CEO at Stewart Group.

THE FACTS

  • The weekly budget trap leads to spending more for less value, impacting all income levels.
  • This short-term thinking supports systems that externalise true costs, such as environmental degradation and labour exploitation.
  • Holistic financial planning helps align spending with values, promoting long-term wealth and community responsibility.

The weekly budget trap cuts across all wealth demographics and makes you think: “I can’t afford those $200 boots that will last 10 years. I’ll just buy the $40 ones that last eight months, because they cost less now.”

But this isn’t financial logic; it’s a fallacy. You

