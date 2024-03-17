Vaccinations help keep your four-legged friend safe

Is your puppy vaccinated? Photo / Mead Norton

OPINION

With parvovirus rife in our community, we are seeing an increasing number of parvo cases come through the clinic.

With limited and expensive treatment options, it is important to ensure that your dog or puppy is up to date with their vaccinations to help safeguard them from this devastating disease.

Canine parvovirus (or parvo) is a highly contagious viral disease of dogs, causing severe gastroenteritis.

Infected dogs can start showing symptoms within 2-10 days of infection. They may first seem lethargic, inappetent, and have a fever, but this can quickly progress to vomiting and bloody diarrhoea. The prognosis of a parvo infection is guarded, with severe disease often resulting in death, despite intensive care.

Parvovirus is difficult to kill. The virus is very resistant to the environment, surviving months to years, making it difficult to effectively clean contaminated areas. It is also shed in large quantities by infected dogs, even before they show clinical signs. Dogs can continue to shed the virus for about a week after recovery.

Courtney Matthews with Ike at Vet Services Dannevirke says vaccination is the best way to lower the risk of a puppy getting parvovirus.

Dogs can catch parvo by coming into contact with faeces from infected dogs, or from contaminated items such as toys, and bowls, and at communal places such as dog parks and footpaths. Humans who have been in contact with infected dogs can even carry the virus on their hands, shoes and clothing.

Young puppies, especially under the age of 6 months, are most commonly affected because they have an immature immune system. Puppies that are unvaccinated, or have not yet completed a full vaccination course, are at a greater risk. Older, unvaccinated dogs and those that are immunocompromised are also at risk.

You can lower the risk of your puppy getting parvo by ensuring they get a full course of vaccinations.

Vaccinations are the most effective way to control the spread of parvovirus in dogs and help prevent the development of the disease. Vaccinations are available at your vet clinic. It is recommended to have a final puppy vaccination at least 16 weeks of age, a booster in one year and then followed by regular vaccination.

Puppies should not be around unvaccinated dogs, or in areas where unvaccinated or unfamiliar dogs may have been, for at least 2 weeks after their final vaccination. This is because it takes 10-14 days for the immune system to produce antibodies in response to a vaccination, so they are not fully protected during this time.

If your puppy survives a parvovirus infection, they will rapidly develop an immunity to the virus. However, it is important to keep up to date with the core vaccinations to provide protection against other serious diseases such as canine distemper virus, canine adenovirus type 2, and canine parainfluenza virus.

Vaccinations are a cheap and easily accessible way to help prevent a disease that is expensive and difficult to treat. If your puppy or dog is due for a vaccination, get in touch with your vet today, so we can help keep your best friend safe.