vacant Hawke's Bay Regional Council seat: Three candidates put their names forward

Jacqueline Taylor (left) has also put her name forward for the vacant Hastings seat on the Hawke's Bay Regional Council. Photo / NZME

A by-election for a Hawke's Bay regional councillor vacancy will go to a postal vote after three candidates put their names forward.

Three nominations for the Hastings seat were received from Tom Belford, Jacqueline Taylor and Joe Walding-Karaitiana.

Belford, who was among the four highest-polling unsuccessful candidates for the Hastings seat at the 2019 elections, was the only contender to publicly announce his nomination.

Former Tukituki National MP Lawrence Yule told Hawke's Bay Today on Wednesday afternoon that he wouldn't be standing.

He said he wanted to concentrate on his new consulting business Yule Alexander, which provides strategy and advocacy advice across New Zealand.

The opening was created after former HBRC chair Rex Graham resigned due to the return of his cancer last month - Rick Barker replaced him as chair, with William Foley elected as deputy chair.

Nominations for the Hastings constituency created closed at midday on Thursday.

Former councillor Tom Belford announced his candidacy on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

Belford told Hawke's Bay Today on Monday that he was running, and he wouldn't require "training wheels" to make an informed contribution to the regional council's pressing work on "day one".

The postal vote would take place from August 19 until midday on September 10.

Anyone who is correctly enrolled in the Hastings constituency will be able to vote.

More information on enrolling, voting and the candidate profiles will shortly appear on the Regional Council's website.