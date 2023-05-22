Voyager 2022 media awards
Upcoming changes to Napier Courier

Napier Courier
Pania of the sea with the Tom Parker fountain, Napier. Photo/Warren Buckland

Across our Hawke’s Bay region, our readers are kept up to date not only through the weekly Napier Courier, but also via Hawke’s Bay Today, the NZ Herald and our websites. With so much news available to people across the region every day, we’ve made the decision to change the Napier Courier from a weekly publication to a fortnightly publication.

From May 31, you’ll find the Napier Courier in your mailbox and on your device as an e-edition every second Wednesday, and you can expect it to be a bumper edition with more news, sport, and entertainment than ever before.

We’d like to take this opportunity to thank our valued readers and advertisers for your ongoing support. We look forward to continuing to serve our community, sharing the latest local news with you all in each fortnightly edition.

