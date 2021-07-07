Up to 10 parked cars damaged in truck crash in Hastings

The truck crashed into multiple parked cars but no one was injured. Photo / Warren Buckland

Up to 10 parked cars on a busy Hastings road have been damaged after a truck crashed into them.

A police spokesperson said a truck crashed into multiple parked cars, described as being up to 10, on Tomoana Rd in Hastings.

There were no injuries or road blockages.

One of the multiple parked cars that was crashed into on Wednesday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

It was the latest of multiple crashes which have happened in the region this morning as light rain fell.

About 8.30am a two car crash occurred at the intersection of Frederick St East and Caroline Rd in Hastings.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said one person was assessed and treated at the scene.

Crashes have also been reported off State Highway 2, Poukawa, and Kiwi St, Camberley, in the past hour.

MORE TO COME