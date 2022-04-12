Both basketball hoops at Ron Gorgie III out of action after the backboards were smashed just days apart. Photo / Paul Taylor

A second backboard smashed at the new Ron Giorgie Park has been followed by the theft of paving stones.

While walking his dog near the Flaxmere park, resident Alan Markham found that someone had removed several paving stones from the park's walkway.

"It frustrated me more having seen them taken from the bend, which no one on a bicycle would notice until too late," he said.

The concerned father put a post up on the Flaxmere Facebook page as a warning so people would be careful on the damaged path.

Markham continued walking his dog, only to find the second backboard broken and the first one further damaged, with stones and rocks around it.

"The damage really annoyed me as I live close to the park and it's where I walk the dog and would take the kids in lesser Covid times," he said.

When the first backboard was smashed, Markham said he noticed it was fenced off and not many kids playing.

He had assumed it was an accident.

He wanted to let his community know they had "unwanted wreckers" in the area.

"We need to be more vigilant to stop this unwanted behaviour or it will make the council reconsider upgrading our park and its facilities," he said.

Hastings District Council public spaces and building assets manager Colin Hosford said the damage to the second hoop was disappointing.

With one hoop out of action, the court could still be used, but with both backboards broken the community is missing out entirely, said Hosford.

As for the stolen paving stones, the council said that is not something they face regularly.

The pavers are locked in with bedding sand, and once the first few are removed, they lose the interlocking strength.

Securing the stones with concrete to prevent this from happening again would be expensive. Maintenance would become more difficult should the path become damaged or a section needs to be removed for utility repairs.

Stolen paving stones are not only a trip hazard but cost ratepayers about $900 to replace. Photo / Paul Taylor

It will cost about $900 to repair the missing section of pavers.

"When people are determined to do something, they turn up with tools and carry out the vandalism at ratepayers' expense," Hosford said.

As for the basketball backboards, the council and other Hoops in Parks partners are considering options to ensure the replacement backboards are robust, long lasting, and provide a good playing experience.



Hosford says a decision on the replacement backboard material is expected within the coming week and installation could happen within the next two weeks.

He conceded the smashing of another backboard does make the group think twice about continuing with the tempered glass.

"But, we also recognise the benefits these top-quality basketball facilities have provided for the Flaxmere community since their installation in June 2021," he said.

Flaxmere was the first community to benefit from the Hoops in Parks collaboration with Basketball NZ, Basketball Hawke's Bay and Sport HB.



The two new courts in Flaxmere have also generated interest from other councils locally and nationally looking at providing greater access to basketball facilities for their communities, Hosford said.



"Council has limited control over vandalism and incidents will happen from time to time," he said.

"The council will give more significant consideration to the type of material we use for backboards for any new hoops that might pop up in our parks, to ensure their longevity and that the basketball facilities remain accessible to the public."