City Medical Napier will be closed on Wednesday and Friday this week due to "unprecedented" numbers of absences during a critical staffing shortage. Photo / Warren Buckland

High numbers of absences amid a critical staffing shortage have forced City Medical Napier to close its doors on Wednesday and Friday this week.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board made a post on Facebook on Sunday morning announcing the urgent care centre would be closed on Wednesday, June 29, and Friday, July 1, describing the absences as "unprecedented".

A DHB spokesperson said the temporary closures are due to a combination of Covid and influenza.

"As experienced during the Covid Omicron surge during March, people have been understanding of the temporary closures as there are alternative options and maintaining safe staffing levels and patient safety is a priority," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said health advice remained the same as normal - those who need non-urgent medical care should contact their GP or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for minor medical conditions or injuries.

The spokesperson said anyone who requires immediate medical attention should present at Hawke's Bay Hospital's emergency department or call 111 in emergencies.

"Alternative health services are also available for people in Napier. If you are not registered with a GP, anyone can book to see a GP or nurse at any of The Doctors clinics, which also take walk-ins for emergencies"

The Doctors Napier is open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, The Doctors Ahuriri and The Doctors Greenmeadows are open Monday to Friday, 8.30am-5pm, and The Doctors EIT is open Monday to Friday, 8am to 4.30pm.

"Rostering is constantly being worked through to ensure safe provision of services. This is not unique to Hawke's Bay, it is being felt by the wider health system as health workers also fall ill, or are caring for unwell dependent family members," the spokesperson said.

City Medical has already had to temporarily close a couple of times in May due to staff illness at critical staffing levels.

At the end of May, Hawke's Bay Hospital's emergency department was seeing record numbers of people through its doors, with 192 and 196 people on May 30 and 31 respectively.