A Unison fault man working on power lines in Hawke's Bay following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / NZME

With El Niño set to bring strong winds Unison Networks is asking property owners to keep trees clear of power lines where possible.

Trees near power lines can wreak havoc on the power supply during high winds and storm events, bringing down lines, causing long-duration power outages, safety issues and in some cases causing a fire.

Unison general manager of network and operations, Gaganpreet Chadha, said with the forecasted El Niño weather patterns set to bring windy and hot weather this summer, now is the time to ensure trees on properties are clear of power lines.

Chadha said, “Keeping corridors free of vegetation and being mindful of where you plant near power lines can make a significant difference, and we recommend homeowners avoid planting near lines altogether if they can.”

If that isn’t possible it’s important to select the right species for planting. Unison can provide guidance on planting near lines at www.unison.co.nz/plantingguide.

“Ensuring a resilient, reliable and safe power supply for our communities is number one for Unison. With extreme weather becoming more frequent it’s important that we work together to prevent unnecessary outages and keep our communities safe around electricity,” Chadha said.

“As we head into the festive season, please be mindful of potential hazards to help ensure a safe summer for all and we wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy new year.”

If you notice any vegetation, such as trees, vines, or plants growing too close to power lines, contact Unison immediately on 0800 2 UNISON (0800 2 86476) or at www.unison.co.nz/treestrimmed.

If you have trees on your property growing into Unison’s power lines, contact Unison immediately to arrange a free inspection and quote for removal.

If the tree hasn’t been trimmed before by Unison, it may be eligible to be removed or trimmed for free. Unison’s team of arborists are certified to work near power lines and will ensure trees are trimmed with care.