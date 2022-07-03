Unison Networks Windsor Substation in Hastings won the Low Carbon Future Award at the New Zealand Energy Excellence Awards last week. Photo / Supplied

Unison Networks Windsor Substation in Hastings won the Low Carbon Future Award at the New Zealand Energy Excellence Awards last week. Photo / Supplied

Unison Networks' Windsor Substation in Hastings has been recognised as pioneering national sustainable practice.

The substation was awarded the Low Carbon Future Award at the 2022 New Zealand Energy Excellence Awards in Christchurch on Wednesday last week.

According to the award description, it recognises emissions reduction initiatives carried out by the New Zealand energy sector.

Windsor Substation was designed and rebuilt at the start of the year in a way that reduces carbon footprint and uses materials that are kind on the environment and people.

Jaun Park , chief operating officer of Unison Networks, said it identified an opportunity when Windsor Substation's old 11kV switchboard reached the end of its life last year.

"Our vision at Unison is to lead a sustainable energy future that supports consumers' changing energy needs, while enabling our communities to prosper for generations to come," Park said.

"Rebuilding Windsor Substation presented an opportunity for Unison to materialise our vision and showcase how modern substations can be safe and functional, as well as flexible, sustainable and beautiful."

The Unison Networks team at the New Zealand Energy Excellence Awards. Photo / Supplied

The new Windsor Substation has operated in its present state since January.

It has a 363 per cent reduction in carbon compared with a typical substation, is solar energy powered and sends excess energy back to the grid, it captures and recycles water and is constructed using locally sourced, repurposed and environmentally friendly materials.

With aid from consultants in the sustainable building industry, Unison engineers designed and built Windsor Substation to be modular, which means it can be replicated across the network and is relocatable.

It is one of 25 Unison substations in Hawke's Bay and services bout 3500 residential and commercial accounts.

Unison Group chief executive Ken Sutherland said he was proud of his team and grateful for the award.

"It is a testament to the incredible passion and commitment of our people in building a substation that is a catalyst for industry change," Sutherland said.

"Thanks to the Energy Excellence Awards, and congratulations to the other finalists in our category, Orion and Auckland Transport, for the innovative and exciting work they are doing to challenge the status quo in the energy sector."