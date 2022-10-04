Unison Switch Gala Day saw the number of boys signing up for netball double. Photo / Supplied

At this year's Unison Switch Gala Day, more than 700 kids took the chance to try something different.

Switching things up, the boys took to the netball courts and the girls to the rugby fields.

Initially, the Gala Day was a girls' gala day with Hawke's Bay Rugby.

In 2021, Hawke's Bay Netball jumped on board to make it a fully inclusive event and Unison Switch Gala Day came to life.

Girls aged 7 to 14 gave their best efforts at the Rippa and sevens rugby formats, which enabled them to learn key skills to enjoy our national game.

Boys aged 9 to 18 passed the ball around the netball courts in a fun environment, which allowed plenty of competition and opportunities to learn about the rules and strategy.

Unison relationship manager Danny Gough said Unison is always proud to support local initiatives that positively influence the wellbeing, health and development of young people in the region.

The Gala Day provides an inclusive environment for children of all skill levels to try something different, express themselves, and have fun while keeping active and is a key event on the Unison Greatest Supporter programme calendar.

A rugby player from Maraenui School tries her best to evade the defender. Photo / Supplied

"After kicking off the first gala day four years ago to encourage participation among female rugby players, we're stoked the boys' netball is thriving too," Gough said.

Unison is always looking for more ways to encourage diversity and inclusion, and the relationship manager said the company is proud to support this awesome event.

"It's an amazing opportunity to connect with our community. Our various spot prizes throughout the day dovetail to promote important safety messages that keep our rangatahi safe around electrical assets.

"Well done to everyone who took part on the day," Gough said.

Hawke's Bay Rugby CEO Jay Campbell said the Unison Switch Gala Day allowed girls to give rugby a go in a supportive environment.

"This event provides a perfect opportunity for girls across the region to improve their skills and understanding of our great game," he said.

Rippa and sevens formats provide the girls with a safe and fun environment so that all girls can attend and enjoy it with their mates regardless of previous rugby experience.

"With the Women's Rugby World Cup being hosted in New Zealand this year, there are lots of eyes on the female game," Campbell said.

Given how well the Hawke's Bay Tuis performed this year, Campbell hopes the young players at the Switch Gala Day will continue to enjoy the game and play into their secondary school and adult years.

While the girls were giving rugby a go, the boys were trying out netball.

Two boys using their aerial skills in a battle for the netball at the 2022 Unison Switch Gala Day. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay Netball general manager, Denise Aiolupotea, was impressed with the array of skills on display and hoped this would encourage boys to continue playing.

"Boys always play an exciting game of netball; it's fantastic to watch.

"It was awesome to see players who have been playing in our local school competition but also a lot of new faces at the courts," Aiolupotea said.

In 2021, 28 teams participated in the Switch Gala Day; this year it increased to 52.

Aiolupotea said the day gives boys the confidence to step outside their comfort zone.

"We look forward to seeing more young male players entering our local men's league through the system," she said.

Aiolupotea thanked all the schools that provided the opportunity for boys to try something different.

She also wanted to thank Napier Girls' High School and Hastings Girls' High School for supplying umpires while thanking Unison for their continued support of junior sport in Hawke's Bay.