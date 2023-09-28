Unique trust aims to create ‘pay it forward’ process for women’s health

Signing off the official Rose Gold Trust documents are (from left): Huia Te Kanawa, Yvonne Lorkin, Kelly Laugesen, Mark von Dadelzen (lawyer), Bronda Smith and Dr Samantha Newman.

Signing off the official Rose Gold Trust documents are (from left): Huia Te Kanawa, Yvonne Lorkin, Kelly Laugesen, Mark von Dadelzen (lawyer), Bronda Smith and Dr Samantha Newman.

With World Menopause Month just a few days away, five local women have joined forces to forge new pathways for women’s health in Hawke’s Bay.

Dr Samantha Newman, Bronda Smith, Huia Te Kanawa, Kelly Laugesen and Yvonne Lorkin have formed the Rose Gold Trust, a charitable organisation backing a unique ‘pay it forward’ method of funding medical services, surgical procedures and therapies for women unable to access them through the public system.

The trust will also be geared toward funding women’s health education and women’s health research.

This exciting initiative is being launched on Thursday, October 5 at a special fundraiser event called EmpowHERed Aging! An Evening Celebrating Women’s Health and Happiness - Before, During and Beyond Menopause.

“You might’ve been to ‘menopause’ events before, but you’ve never been to an event like this,” Lorkin, the trustee and MC for the night, said.

“You’ll hear excellent local wāhine tell their stories. The incredible Dr Sam (FemaleGP) will talk us through new concepts in women’s health that’ll help us embrace our estrogen and live our best life. Plus, there’ll be more than $2000 in prizes, auction lots and raffles, fabulous food, delicious drinks and buckets of laughs.”

“So round up your mates [and] come along - we’d love to see you.”

Newman is considered one of New Zealand’s brightest stars in women’s health. With a background in obstetrics and gynaecology, she’s a young British doctor and mother whose Napier clinic, FemaleGP, was established in 2019 to improve access to focused healthcare for women, including gynaecological and sexual health and treatments for perimenopause and menopause.

“Through knowledge, we can be empowered, right? Yet that knowledge needs to be provided to all women, of all ages, in a way that’s understandable, applicable and evidence-based,” Newman said.

“But to learn, we need to have trust, so it’s not just a case of teaching, but finding out how women can be supported to learn in a ‘safe space’. A space to develop community-led, co-designed health projects to provide support and education, and (if appropriate), training to enable sustainability for women and whānau across Hawke’s Bay and beyond,” she said.

Newman says she’s been touched by the support from her patients and is motivated by women who’ve had healthcare and wellbeing needs that she cannot provide for herself.

“Those women should have a village to support them, and that’s what’s driving me to collaborate with this awesome team to move things forward.”

EmpowHERed Aging is the brainchild of Newman and former local government CFO and now-business consultant Bronda Smith, alongside secondary school science teacher, breastfeeding peer supporter and event organiser Kelly Laugesen.

Its primary focus is to support World Menopause Awareness Month throughout October and introduce people to the Rose Gold Trust.

“The intention of the event is to set women up for living and ageing well into mid-life and beyond,” Smith said.

“I’ll be talking about my experience with menopause, how it affected me personally and professionally and some of the things I wish I knew going into my menopause journey. Sam has been a huge part of that process.”

Smith’s GP had helped her as much as she could and referred her to Newman in June of 2021.

“I met Sam when my life was crumbling and I felt I’d lost myself. Now, I have my joy back.” She credits Sam’s treatment plan for that, and wants more women to have access to those resources. It’s also why she started the #makemenopausematter petition to the Government, which received more than 5000 signatures.

“The trust will evolve as we learn what the women of Hawke’s Bay want,” she said.

“Its primary purpose is, as a charitable organisation, to raise funds and back research into women’s health in mid-life. Sam is a recognised specialist in this area and is already working with a number of different agencies and organisations here and overseas. The trust will be the charitable vehicle to help progress this work.”

Huia Te Kanawa’s relationship with Newman also kickstarted something “life-changing” when she began hormone replacement therapy (HRT) after going through menopause a second time following an abnormal smear that led to a full hysterectomy.

She was shocked at the cost of HRT treatment, realising it was out of reach for many Māori and Pasifika wāhine who may desperately need it.

Last year, Te Kanawa and Newman teamed up to spearhead a push to extend funding for Utrogestan, the only currently available medication that delivers the essential hormone progesterone.

Progesterone decreases the recurrence of endometriosis and is associated with improved sleep and mood, and it’s now fully funded by Pharmac.

“My support for Rose Gold started back then,” says Te Kanawa. “A seed was planted”.

The trust will also look to create a fund called ‘Spreading the Joy’.

“This fund provides a way for people to pay it forward,” Smith said.

“To help women in need receive assistance for mid-life issues that the public system has either ignored, or they don’t have the financial means to fund themselves.”

But for now, the most important thing is to spread the word about EmpowHERed Aging and for women to know they’re not alone.

“Hawke’s Bay women deserve more support to age well, so they need more access to research, education and communication when it comes to their health options,” Lorkin, a local wine writer and business owner said.

“Through the Rose Gold Trust, we’re going to make that happen”.

Tickets to EmpowHERed Aging! An Evening Celebrating Women’s Health and Happiness Before, During and After Menopause are $60 and available at https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2023/empowhered-aging/havelock-north. For further info, please email bronda@magnifynewzealand.co.nz.