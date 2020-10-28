Two Wheels Day a huge success at Tui Brewery

Seen at the Two Wheels Day.

There was a huge turnout of two-wheeled machines at Tui Brewery over Labour Weekend.

More than 200 bikes of all shapes, sizes and models turned out in stunning spring conditions for Sunday's Mangatainoka Motors Show & Shine Two Wheels Day.

Three wheel machines were there too.

People made the most of the long weekend, many travelling from far and wide to be part of the day, with over 800 people heading along to check out the rides on display, and to enjoy live music and refreshments.

Six prizes were up for grabs. Dee McRae made the journey all the way from Kaukapakapa, northwest of Auckland, riding her 2015 Switchback Harley Davidson. She picked up the prize of Furthest Travelled for her efforts.

Most Original went to Andrew Royds for his 1963 Vespa Sportique, Andy Kipper was the Local Star, with his 1979 Kawasaki, and Maria-Anne McKenzie took the People's Choice Award for her 2015 Harley Davidson Fatboy. The coveted prize of Star of the Show was awarded to James Mangin for his1969 Triumph T120 Custom, taking home $500.

This was the third of four car and bike shows as part of the 2020 Mangatainoka Motors Show & Shine series, and the most successful Two Wheels Day to date.

Event organiser Kate Steminger said she was "stoked" with the turnout and the variety of bikes on display.

"The sun was out, there was a great vibe, and the garden bar proved a popular place to kick back during the afternoon. Lots of people stayed on to listen to the live music from Sonny, who plays all the favourites. We couldn't be more happy with how the day went."

The last Mangatainoka Motors Show & Shine event will be on Sunday November 29, when Tui Brewery welcomes all vintage cars and bikes, along with wheeled machines from Britain and the European Union for Vintage vs Brexit vs EU Day.