Two taken to hospital after two-car crash on State Highway 2, south of Waipawa

Emergency services responded to a two car crash where two people were trapped, near Waipawa on Friday. Photo / Rachel Wise

Two people have been taken to hospital after a two vehichle crash that ended with one car in a ditch just south of Waipawa, Hawke's Bay.

Police on the scene said they were called to the crash at 11.10am on Friday, near the intersection of Tapairu Rd Ext.

St John Ambulance paramedics transported two people with moderate injuries to Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital.

The utility vehicle and sedan collided when one vehicle turned, causing one to land in a roadside ditch, initially trapping two people.

A reporter on the scene said firefighters winched the car from the ditch, which allowed the driver to "walk free".

The jaws of life were used to extricate the passenger from the front seat.

There was a brief road closure to allow the vehicles to be moved but the road was opened just after 12pm and traffic was reportedly flowing normally.