Two seriously injured in weekend Hawke’s Bay crashes

Two people were taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s emergency department with serious injuries following four crashes at the weekend.
A police spokesperson said emergency services attended a crash where car had hit a pole on Swamp Rd in Fernhill at 1.29pm on Saturday.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one person was transported with serious injuries to Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s Emergency Department.
The police spokesperson said emergency services attended a two-car collision at the intersection of Ada St and St Georges Rd in Havelock North at 12.04am on Sunday.
A St John spokesperson said one person was transported with serious injuries to Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s Emergency Department.
The police spokesperson said emergency services attended an incident where a truck had collided with a pole on Omahu Rd, Twyford, at 5.54pm on Saturday.
The police spokesperson said the road was blocked briefly in a westbound direction.
One person with moderate injuries was treated at the scene.
The police spokesperson said emergency services attended an incident where a car crashed into a ditch in Pakowhai at about 4.08am on Sunday morning.
The St John spokesperson said paramedics attended, but nobody was assessed or treated following the incident.