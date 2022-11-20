Two seriously injured in weekend Hawke’s Bay crashes

One person was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital with serious injuries on Saturday afternoon after a car hit a power pole on Swamp Rd in Fernhill. Photo / Paul Taylor

Two people were taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s emergency department with serious injuries following four crashes at the weekend.

A police spokesperson said emergency services attended a crash where car had hit a pole on Swamp Rd in Fernhill at 1.29pm on Saturday.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one person was transported with serious injuries to Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s Emergency Department.

The police spokesperson said emergency services attended a two-car collision at the intersection of Ada St and St Georges Rd in Havelock North at 12.04am on Sunday.

A St John spokesperson said one person was transported with serious injuries to Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s Emergency Department.

The police spokesperson said emergency services attended an incident where a truck had collided with a pole on Omahu Rd, Twyford, at 5.54pm on Saturday.

The police spokesperson said the road was blocked briefly in a westbound direction.

One person with moderate injuries was treated at the scene.

The police spokesperson said emergency services attended an incident where a car crashed into a ditch in Pakowhai at about 4.08am on Sunday morning.

The St John spokesperson said paramedics attended, but nobody was assessed or treated following the incident.







