Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Two seriously injured in weekend Hawke’s Bay crashes

James Pocock
By
Quick Read
One person was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital with serious injuries on Saturday afternoon after a car hit a power pole on Swamp Rd in Fernhill. Photo / Paul Taylor

One person was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital with serious injuries on Saturday afternoon after a car hit a power pole on Swamp Rd in Fernhill. Photo / Paul Taylor

Two people were taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s emergency department with serious injuries following four crashes at the weekend.

A police spokesperson said emergency services attended a crash where car had hit a pole on Swamp Rd in Fernhill at 1.29pm on Saturday.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said one person was transported with serious injuries to Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s Emergency Department.

The police spokesperson said emergency services attended a two-car collision at the intersection of Ada St and St Georges Rd in Havelock North at 12.04am on Sunday.

Read More

A St John spokesperson said one person was transported with serious injuries to Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s Emergency Department.

The police spokesperson said emergency services attended an incident where a truck had collided with a pole on Omahu Rd, Twyford, at 5.54pm on Saturday.

The police spokesperson said the road was blocked briefly in a westbound direction.

One person with moderate injuries was treated at the scene.

The police spokesperson said emergency services attended an incident where a car crashed into a ditch in Pakowhai at about 4.08am on Sunday morning.

The St John spokesperson said paramedics attended, but nobody was assessed or treated following the incident.



Latest from Hawkes Bay Today