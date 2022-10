A rescue helicopter was understood to be at the scene. Photo / Google

Two people are seriously injured after a motor vehicle incident in a Hawke's Bay beach town on Monday night.

Police and a rescue helicopter were called to Harper Rd, Waimārama, about 7.50pm where they found two people with serious injuries, a police spokeswoman said.

It was not immediately clear if the injuries were caused by a crash or another type of incident, but the serious crash unit was at the scene gathering evidence, she said.

