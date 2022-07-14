Two seriously injured after car crashes down bank near Napier

The rescue helicopter attending a car which crashed down a bank on Waipatiki Rd between Tangoio Settlement Rd and Titoki Pl, north of Napier. Photo/ Paul Taylor

A serious crash near Tangoio has left a vehicle down a bank and the two occupants seriously injured on Thursday afternoon.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that two occupants of the vehicle had been recovered from the vehicle and were in a serious condition as of 2.40pm.

A police spokeswoman said the single car crashed on Waipatiki Rd between Tangoio Settlement Rd and Titoki Pl, just north of Napier, about 1pm.

The spokeswoman said the vehicle had gone off the road in the incident.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

A serious crash near Tangoio left a vehicle stranded down a bank and the occupants potentially seriously injured on Thursday afternoon. Photo / Paul Taylor

Senior Firefighter Baz Gallagher said two trucks from Napier and a rescue helicopter had been dispatched to the incident.

